US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up; jobs data eases Fed rate hike concerns

BRIEF-Crawford & Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. stocks rose on Monday as expectations that the Federal Reserve will push any interest rate increases further into the year offset concerns over Friday's surprisingly weak jobs report.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 119.22 points, or 0.67 percent, to 17,882.46, the S&P 500 gained 13.81 points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,080.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 30.38 points, or 0.62 percent, to 4,917.32. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cobalt International Energy Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and provides operational update
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.