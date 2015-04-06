版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up; jobs data eases Fed rate hike concerns

NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. stocks rose on Monday as expectations that the Federal Reserve will push any interest rate increases further into the year offset concerns over Friday's surprisingly weak jobs report.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 119.22 points, or 0.67 percent, to 17,882.46, the S&P 500 gained 13.81 points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,080.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 30.38 points, or 0.62 percent, to 4,917.32. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
