版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 9日 星期四 21:35 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks up at open as energy rebounds

NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. stocks edged up at the open on Thursday, with gains in the energy and healthcare sectors partly offset by falling utilities shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 44.97 points, or 0.25 percent, to 17,947.48, the S&P 500 gained 4.38 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,086.28 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.65 points, or 0.36 percent, to 4,968.47.

Energy shares advanced as crude prices bounced back from a trouncing in the previous session.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐