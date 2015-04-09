US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks up at open as energy rebounds

NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. stocks edged up at the open on Thursday, with gains in the energy and healthcare sectors partly offset by falling utilities shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 44.97 points, or 0.25 percent, to 17,947.48, the S&P 500 gained 4.38 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,086.28 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.65 points, or 0.36 percent, to 4,968.47.

Energy shares advanced as crude prices bounced back from a trouncing in the previous session.

