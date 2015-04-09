US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes higher as energy shares rebound

BRIEF-Norwegian Air plans SEK 1 bln bond issue
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
April 9 U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, with energy shares leading the advance as crude oil rebounded off a sharp decline, while investors bet that companies would top lowered expectations this earnings season.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 56.08 points, or 0.31 percent, to 17,958.59, the S&P 500 gained 9.26 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,091.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.74 points, or 0.48 percent, to 4,974.57.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.