版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 14日 星期二 21:37 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up at open on JPM earnings, oil

NEW YORK, April 14 U.S. stocks edged higher at the open on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in JPMorgan Chase after the bank posted quarterly earnings, while energy stocks advanced as oil prices climbed.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 41.38 points, or 0.23 percent, to 18,018.42, the S&P 500 gained 3.36 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,095.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.36 points, or 0.13 percent, to 4,994.61. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐