US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end up with energy; Nasdaq dips

BRIEF-Lee Enterprises files for mixed shelf of up to $750 mln - SEC filing
* Lee Enterprises Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $750 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kji9f1) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 14 The Dow and S&P 500 ended higher on Tuesday, helped by energy stocks and March-quarter earnings reports that topped modest expectations, but the Nasdaq closed lower.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 59.79 points, or 0.33 percent, to 18,036.83, the S&P 500 gained 3.49 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,095.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.96 points, or 0.22 percent, to 4,977.29. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - Q4 2016 WI average production was approximately 31,000 boepd, which represents a 34 percent increase
PARIS, Jan 23 France is entering the fast-growing market for green bonds with longest maturity ever issued, the Agence France Tresor said on Monday as it launched the sale.