US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end up with energy; Nasdaq dips

NEW YORK, April 14 The Dow and S&P 500 ended higher on Tuesday, helped by energy stocks and March-quarter earnings reports that topped modest expectations, but the Nasdaq closed lower.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 59.79 points, or 0.33 percent, to 18,036.83, the S&P 500 gained 3.49 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,095.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.96 points, or 0.22 percent, to 4,977.29. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)