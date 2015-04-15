US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up; Intel rallies on outlook

BRIEF-Jones Lang Lasalle reports Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, April 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with Intel Corp leading the advance a day after the chipmaker gave a reassuring revenue outlook.
Intel rose 2.9 percent to $32.39 and was one of the biggest gainers on the S&P 500.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 82.85 points, or 0.46 percent, to 18,119.55, the S&P 500 gained 8.11 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,103.95 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.63 points, or 0.39 percent, to 4,996.92. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* On May 4, 2017 subsidiary amended and restated its existing asset-backed revolving debt facility - SEC filing
May 5 TransCanada Corp's quarterly profit more than doubled, as Canada's No. 2 pipeline operator incurred lower charges.