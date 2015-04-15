版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises with oil, upbeat earnings bets

NEW YORK, April 15 U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, fueled by gains in oil companies and speculation that upcoming first-quarter earnings reports might not be quite as weak as previously thought.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 75.04 points, or 0.42 percent, to 18,111.74, the S&P 500 gained 10.68 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,106.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.73 points, or 0.68 percent, to 5,011.02. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
