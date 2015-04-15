US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises with oil, upbeat earnings bets

UPDATE 1-Home Capital names new board member amid regulatory probe
May 5 Home Capital Group Inc named Alan Hibben to its board, replacing Gerald Soloway, who has been accused by regulators of making "materially misleading statements" to investors.
NEW YORK, April 15 U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, fueled by gains in oil companies and speculation that upcoming first-quarter earnings reports might not be quite as weak as previously thought.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 75.04 points, or 0.42 percent, to 18,111.74, the S&P 500 gained 10.68 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,106.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.73 points, or 0.68 percent, to 5,011.02. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
May 5 Home Capital Group Inc named Alan Hibben to its board, replacing Gerald Soloway, who has been accused by regulators of making "materially misleading statements" to investors.
* Senior Housing Properties Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.