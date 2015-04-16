版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as investors eye earnings

April 16 U.S. stocks opened down as investors continued to digest earnings that were largely ahead of expectations but showed little organic growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 30.13 points, or 0.17 percent, to 18,082.48, the S&P 500 lost 2.91 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,103.72 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.67 points, or 0.17 percent, to 5,002.35.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

