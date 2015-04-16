US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as investors eye earnings

BRIEF-Consilium buys majority stake in ACAF Systems Inc in US
* Buys majority stake in US fire safety company ACAF Systems Inc Source text for Eikon:
April 16 U.S. stocks opened down as investors continued to digest earnings that were largely ahead of expectations but showed little organic growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 30.13 points, or 0.17 percent, to 18,082.48, the S&P 500 lost 2.91 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,103.72 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.67 points, or 0.17 percent, to 5,002.35.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Buys majority stake in US fire safety company ACAF Systems Inc Source text for Eikon:
* Terms of deal not disclosed (Writes through with details of the deal)
LONDON, Jan 20 For financial markets, the Trump era begins on Monday, and if history is any guide the following month should be a rocky one for Wall Street but positive for the dollar.