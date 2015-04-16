版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down slightly as earnings concerns linger

NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. stocks ended marginally lower on Thursday as lingering worries about upcoming corporate earnings reports offset enthusiasm about a trio of soaring Wall Street debuts.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 6.44 points, or 0.04 percent, to 18,106.17, the S&P 500 lost 1.61 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,105.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.23 points, or 0.06 percent, to 5,007.79. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

