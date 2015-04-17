REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on China concerns

BRIEF-Hawaiian Electric Industries reports Q1 SHR $0.31
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, with investors concerned over reports of a regulatory crackdown on over-the-counter margin trading in China, a move that potentially would be negative for a recent flow of money into Chinese exchanges.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 113.71 points, or 0.63 percent, to 17,992.06, the S&P 500 lost 10.3 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,094.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.52 points, or 0.85 percent, to 4,965.27. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
TORONTO, May 5 Unionized workers at ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the United Steelworkers union said on Friday.
May 5 Sterling Jewelers Inc has settled claims by a U.S. agency that it discriminated against female employees in pay and promotions, but the deal will not affect a similar case brought on behalf of nearly 70,000 women who worked for the company.