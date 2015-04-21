版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end down; Nasdaq gains with biotechs

NEW YORK, April 21 The Dow and S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday after a handful of uninspiring earnings reports, while the Nasdaq rose to near its record high following a proposed biotech merger.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 85.34 points, or 0.47 percent, to 17,949.59, the S&P 500 lost 3.09 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,097.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.50 points, or 0.39 percent, to 5,014.10. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

