版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 23日 星期四 21:33 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens down on data, company forecasts

April 23 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, pressured by soft data out of Europe and China, while companies such as Procter & Gamble and 3M joined others in issuing disappointing forecasts.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19.65 points, or 0.11 percent, to 18,018.62, the S&P 500 lost 3.58 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,104.38 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.47 points, or 0.29 percent, to 5,020.70. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐