US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq closes at its first record in 15 years

NEW YORK, April 23 The Nasdaq Composite closed at a record high on Thursday for the first time since the technology bubble burst 15 years ago.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20.42 points, or 0.11 percent, to 18,058.69, the S&P 500 gained 4.97 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,112.93 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.89 points, or 0.41 percent, to 5,056.06. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)