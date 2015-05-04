US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up with Berkshire, financial shares

Toshiba tells Western Digital not to interfere with chip unit sale
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
NEW YORK May 4 U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday as Berkshire Hathaway led financial stocks higher, while shares of McDonald's declined after the fast-food chain's turnaround plan failed to satiate investors.
Based on the latest available results, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 46.81 points, or 0.26 percent, to 18,070.87, the S&P 500 gained 6.16 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,114.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.54 points, or 0.23 percent, to 5,016.93. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares dividends
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.