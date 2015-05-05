版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down after weak data

NEW YORK May 5 U.S. stocks finished sharply lower on Tuesday after a surprisingly wide March U.S. trade deficit raised concerns that the economy shrank in the first quarter.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 142.2 points, or 0.79 percent, to 17,928.2, the S&P 500 lost 25.01 points, or 1.18 percent, to 2,089.48 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 77.60 points, or 1.55 percent, to 4,939.33. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)
