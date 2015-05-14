US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as jobless claims fall

May 14 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday after weekly jobless claims fell to a 15-year low, indicating a strengthening labor market.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 82.32 points, or 0.46 percent, to 18,142.81, the S&P 500 gained 10.71 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,109.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 35.25 points, or 0.71 percent, to 5,016.94. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)