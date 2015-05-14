版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 15日 星期五 04:07 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 closes at record high, helped by weaker dollar

NEW YORK May 14 U.S. stocks ended sharply stronger on Thursday and the S&P 500 closed at a record high as a weaker dollar offered the possibility of stronger sales for U.S. multinationals.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 191.75 points, or 1.06 percent, to 18,252.24, the S&P 500 gained 22.59 points, or 1.08 percent, to 2,121.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 69.10 points, or 1.39 percent, to 5,050.80. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
