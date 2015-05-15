US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed as industrial output down

May 15 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday after data showed that industrial production fell for the fifth straight month.

At 9:32 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was up 7.47 points, or 0.04 percent, at 18,259.71, the S&P 500 was up 1.98 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,123.08 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 9.52 points, or 0.19 percent, at 5,060.32.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)