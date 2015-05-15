版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 15日 星期五 21:36 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed as industrial output down

May 15 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday after data showed that industrial production fell for the fifth straight month.

At 9:32 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was up 7.47 points, or 0.04 percent, at 18,259.71, the S&P 500 was up 1.98 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,123.08 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 9.52 points, or 0.19 percent, at 5,060.32.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐