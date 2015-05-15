US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drifts, S&P 500 ticks up to record

UPDATE 1-United to resume domestic flights after tech disruption
Jan 22 United Airlines said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.
May 15 U.S. stocks were little changed on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high for a second straight session after a ream of weak economic data.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20.32 points, or 0.11 percent, to 18,272.56, the S&P 500 gained 1.63 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,122.73 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.50 points, or 0.05 percent, to 5,048.29.
The Dow and S&P posted consecutive weekly gains while the Nasdaq advanced after two weeks of losses. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Jan 22 United Airlines said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.
Jan 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped more than 1 percent against the yen on Monday, as investors locked in gains on the greenback's recent rise as they waited for newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump to offer details of his promised stimulus.