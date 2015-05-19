版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed after ECB comment

May 19 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Tuesday after the European Central Bank hinted it would accelerate its bond-buying program for the next two months.

Data showed U.S. housing starts jumped to their highest level in nearly 7-1/2 years in April and permits soared, offering hope for an economy struggling to regain momentum.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 12.68 points, or 0.07 percent, to 18,311.56, the S&P 500 gained 1.2 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,130.4 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.57 points, or 0.17 percent, to 5,087.01.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

