US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends near flat after Fed minutes

NEW YORK May 20 U.S. stocks ended flat on Wednesday as minutes from last month's Federal Reserve meeting did little to change expectations of when the central bank may raise interest rates.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 26.59 points, or 0.15 percent, to 18,285.8, the S&P 500 lost 2.03 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,125.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.71 points, or 0.03 percent, to 5,071.74. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

