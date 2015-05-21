版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes higher; S&P ends at records

NEW YORK May 21 The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday after disappointing economic data bolstered expectations that an interest rate hike will come only later in the year.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.67 points, or 0.01 percent, to 18,287.07, the S&P 500 gained 5.17 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,131.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.05 points, or 0.38 percent, to 5,090.79. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by)

