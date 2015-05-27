US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq sets record as Wall St bounces back

BRIEF-Forbes Energy says commences voluntary chapter 11
* Forbes commences voluntary chapter 11; files prepackaged reorganization plan
NEW YORK May 27 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite setting a record closing high, led by a rebound in technology and healthcare stocks and on optimism that Greece would avoid defaulting on its debt.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 121.55 points, or 0.67 percent, to 18,163.09, the S&P 500 gained 19.29 points, or 0.92 percent, to 2,123.49 and the Nasdaq Composite added 73.84 points, or 1.47 percent, to 5,106.59. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Forbes commences voluntary chapter 11; files prepackaged reorganization plan
* Kamada announces positive scientific advice response from the European Medicines Agency focused on Alpha-1 antitrypsin IV for treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease
* Biotest to sell US therapy business to ADMA Biologics, Inc. receiving approximately 50% of the shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc