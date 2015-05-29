US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens marginally lower after GDP data

May 29 U.S. stocks opened marginally lower on Friday after data showed that the economy contracted slightly less than expected in the first quarter.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 13.95 points, or 0.08 percent, to 18,112.17, the S&P 500 lost 0.96 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,119.83 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.30 points, or 0.01 percent, to 5,097.67. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)