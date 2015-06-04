US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls ahead of payrolls report

BRIEF-Biostime International Holdings proposes to conduct international senior notes offering
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021
NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, hit by nervousness ahead of Friday's jobs report and lingering uncertainty over a Greece aid deal with creditors.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 164.15 points, or 0.91 percent, to 17,912.12, the S&P 500 lost 17.72 points, or 0.84 percent, to 2,096.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.11 points, or 0.79 percent, to 5,059.13.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government on Monday said it would establish a new Critical Infrastructure Centre to protect key national infrastructure from sabotage, espionage and coercion.
* LME faces struggle to compete with New York, Shanghai futures