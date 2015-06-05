US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after jobs data

June 5 U.S. stocks opened marginally lower on
Friday after better-than-expected jobs data revived the
possibility of a rate hike in September.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 280,000 last month, the largest
gain since December, and above the 225,000 that economists
polled by Reuters had expected. Average hourly earnings grew by
eight cents.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 32.53 points,
or 0.18 percent, to 17,873.05, the S&P 500 lost 4.37
points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,091.47 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 9.97 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,049.15.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)