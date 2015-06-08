US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as rate hike worries weigh

June 8 U.S. stocks dipped slightly at the open on Monday as investors worried about the prospect of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates as soon as September, after Friday's strong jobs report.

At 9:31 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones industrial average was down 9.48 points, or 0.05 percent, at 17,839.98, the S&P 500 was down 2.15 points, or 0.1 percent, at 2,090.68 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 3.86 points, or 0.08 percent, at 5,064.60. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)