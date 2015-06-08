版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 9日 星期二 04:01 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on Greece, rate hike concerns

NEW YORK, June 8 U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday afternoon as investors worried about Greece and mulled the prospect of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates as early as September.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 82.55 points, or 0.46 percent, to 17,766.91, the S&P 500 lost 13.47 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,079.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 46.83 points, or 0.92 percent, to 5,021.63. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐