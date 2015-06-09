版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower as rate hike fears grow

June 9 U.S. stocks opened marginally lower on Tuesday on growing speculation that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as soon as September.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 7.37 points, or 0.04 percent, to 17,773.92, the S&P 500 gained 0.94 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,080.22 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.06 points, or 0.12 percent, to 5,015.57. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

