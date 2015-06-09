版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 10日 星期三 04:04 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends near flat but financials gain

NEW YORK, June 9 Wall Street ended nearly flat on Tuesday, but the S&P 500 ended three straight days of declines as financial and consumer staples shares bounced.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.57 points, or 0.02 percent, to 17,762.98, the S&P 500 gained 0.78 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,080.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.76 points, or 0.15 percent, to 5,013.87. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐