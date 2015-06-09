US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends near flat but financials gain

NEW YORK, June 9 Wall Street ended nearly flat on Tuesday, but the S&P 500 ended three straight days of declines as financial and consumer staples shares bounced.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.57 points, or 0.02 percent, to 17,762.98, the S&P 500 gained 0.78 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,080.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.76 points, or 0.15 percent, to 5,013.87. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)