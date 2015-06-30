US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises but ends lower for June

NEW YORK, June 30 U.S. stocks finished up after
a choppy trading day on Tuesday as investors held out hope for a
deal to keep Greece in the euro, though major indexes ended
lower for the month.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.42 points,
or 0.12 percent, to 17,617.77, the S&P 500 gained 5.32
points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,062.96 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 28.40 points, or 0.57 percent, to 4,986.87.
For the month, the Dow fell 2.2 percent, the S&P 500 fell
2.1 percent and the Nasdaq fell 1.6 percent.
For the second quarter, the Dow fell 0.9 percent, the S&P
500 fell 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq rose 1.8 percent in its
tenth straight quarterly advance.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)