US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St down slightly; energy decline outweighs financials' gain

July 15 U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday in the wake of comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, as a decline in energy shares outweighed gains in the financial sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.94 points, or 0.01 percent, to 18,052.64, the S&P 500 lost 1.35 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,107.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.95 points, or 0.12 percent, to 5,098.94. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)