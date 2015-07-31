版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after wage growth data

July 31 U.S. stocks edged up on Friday as historically low wage growth supported the view that the Fed could delay the timing of a rate increase.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.96 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,756.94, the S&P 500 gained 2.98 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,111.61 and the Nasdaq composite added 12.37 points, or 0.24 percent, to 5,141.16. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)

