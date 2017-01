US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed amid earnings

Aug 4 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday amid a burst of earnings reports from companies ranging from drugstore operator CVS Health to handbag maker Coach.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.94 points, or 0.01 percent, to 17,596.26, the S&P 500 remained unchanged to 2,098.04 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 2.37 points, or 0.05 percent, to 5,113.01. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)