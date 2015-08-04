版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips on rates view, Apple slides

NEW YORK Aug 4 Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday as investors worried about a rise in interest rates while Apple's shares hit their lowest in over six months.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 47.31 points, or 0.27 percent, to 17,550.89, the S&P 500 lost 4.68 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,093.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.84 points, or 0.19 percent, to 5,105.55. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

