Fox News signs Brexit leader Nigel Farage as contributor
Jan 20 Nigel Farage, who led the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, will be a political analyst on Fox News and Fox Business Network, Fox News said on Friday.
NEW YORK Aug 4 Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday as investors worried about a rise in interest rates while Apple's shares hit their lowest in over six months.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 47.31 points, or 0.27 percent, to 17,550.89, the S&P 500 lost 4.68 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,093.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.84 points, or 0.19 percent, to 5,105.55. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
BOSTON, Jan 20 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently disclosed an insurance agreement to recover $100 million after it made a proxy voting error, which should help the Baltimore fund manager's results due to be reported next week.
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 Turboprop maker ATR has completed commercial negotiations with IranAir for the sale of at least 20 aircraft and expects to be able to sign a contract very soon, the head of the Franco-Italian aircraft maker said on Friday.