US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed ahead of jobs data

Aug 6 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as investors took to the sidelines ahead of Friday's jobs data, which could signal the timing of an interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 30.63 points, or 0.17 percent, to 17,509.84, the S&P 500 lost 2.28 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,097.56 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 9.34 points, or 0.18 percent, to 5,130.61. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

