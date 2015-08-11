US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls after China devaluation

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
NEW YORK Aug 11 U.S. stocks declined on Tuesday as China's surprise devaluation of the yuan currency hit commodity-related and other shares and added to worries about the global economic outlook.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 212.19 points, or 1.2 percent, to 17,402.98, the S&P 500 lost 20.07 points, or 0.95 percent, to 2,084.11 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 65.01 points, or 1.27 percent, to 5,036.79. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.