US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as investors assess data

Aug 14 U.S. stocks opened unchanged on Friday as investors assesses a raft of economic data that could give a clearer idea of when the interest rates will be hiked by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 7.81 points, or 0.04 percent, to 17,400.44, the S&P 500 lost 1.25 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,082.14 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 8.14 points, or 0.16 percent, to 5,025.41. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)