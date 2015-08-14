US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up on economic data, Greece

NEW YORK Aug 14 U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday after upbeat U.S. economic data and as euro zone finance ministers agreed to launch a third bailout program for Greece.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.22 points, or 0.4 percent, to 17,477.47, the S&P 500 gained 8.18 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,091.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.68 points, or 0.29 percent, to 5,048.24. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)