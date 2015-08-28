US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after two-day rally

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Aug 28 Wall Street opened lower on Friday, suggesting investors were wary of taking big positions into the weekend after days of tumultuous trading that featured both the market's worst day in four years and biggest two-day gain since the financial crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 76.74 points, or 0.46 percent, to 16,578.03, the S&P 500 lost 7.1 points, or 0.36 percent, to 1,980.56 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 18.99 points, or 0.39 percent, to 4,793.72. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.