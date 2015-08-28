US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat as investors gauge Fed

NEW YORK Aug 28 Wall Street ended near flat on Friday after comments by a top Federal Reserve official suggested that a September rate rise was more likely than some investors expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.3 points, or 0.07 percent, to 16,642.47, the S&P 500 gained 1.14 points, or 0.06 percent, to 1,988.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.62 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,828.33. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)