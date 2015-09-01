US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street open lower on weak China factory data

BRIEF-US Foods Holding files 30 mln share offering by selling stockholders
* Files for offering of up to 30.0 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHVwQ7 Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Wall Street opened lower on Tuesday after China's weak factory data heightened fears of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 98.55 points, or 0.6 percent, to 16,429.48. The S&P 500 lost 20.71 points, or 1.05 percent, to 1,951.47 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 104.61 points, or 2.19 percent, to 4,671.90. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Files for offering of up to 30.0 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHVwQ7 Further company coverage:
* Company is reviewing possible strategic alternatives for business
* Goldman Sachs Group - effective as of March 1, Sarah Smith, current controller, chief accounting officer will become EVP and global head of compliance