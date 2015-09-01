US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street open lower on weak China factory data

Sept 1 Wall Street opened lower on Tuesday after China's weak factory data heightened fears of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 98.55 points, or 0.6 percent, to 16,429.48. The S&P 500 lost 20.71 points, or 1.05 percent, to 1,951.47 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 104.61 points, or 2.19 percent, to 4,671.90. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)