US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps as China eyed

NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. stocks jumped 2 percent on Tuesday, bouncing after steep losses last week and a China-fueled rebound in global equities.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 389.64 points, or 2.42 percent, to 16,492.02, the S&P 500 gained 48.12 points, or 2.5 percent, to 1,969.34 and the Nasdaq Composite added 128.01 points, or 2.73 percent, to 4,811.93. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)