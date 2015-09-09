版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks open higher on Chinese stimulus hopes

Sept 9 Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday after China's finance ministry said the government will strengthen fiscal policy, boost infrastructure spending and speed up tax reforms.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 77.5 points, or 0.47 percent, to 16,570.18, the S&P 500 gained 11.75 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,981.16 and the Nasdaq composite added 42.76 points, or 0.89 percent, to 4,854.69. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Don Sebastian)

