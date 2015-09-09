US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls 1 pct with Apple, energy declines

Sept 9 U.S. stocks ended the day down more than one percent on Wednesday in another volatile session, led by a drop in Apple shares and a decline in energy shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 238.84 points, or 1.45 percent, to 16,253.84, the S&P 500 lost 27.32 points, or 1.39 percent, to 1,942.09 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 55.40 points, or 1.15 percent, to 4,756.53.

