US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after retail data

BlackRock says hired former UK finance minister Osborne as adviser
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
Sept 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday after data showed retail sales continued to rise in August but gains were capped by caution ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 55.78 points, or 0.34 percent, to 16,426.74, the S&P 500 gained 6.85 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,959.88 and the Nasdaq composite added 12.33 points, or 0.26 percent, to 4,818.09. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
LIMA, Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Argentina launched a US$7bn two-part bond on Thursday, covering its planned dollar issuance for the year in one fell swoop on the back of more than US$21bn of orders.