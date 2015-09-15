版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 15日 星期二 21:38 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after retail data

Sept 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday after data showed retail sales continued to rise in August but gains were capped by caution ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 55.78 points, or 0.34 percent, to 16,426.74, the S&P 500 gained 6.85 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,959.88 and the Nasdaq composite added 12.33 points, or 0.26 percent, to 4,818.09. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)

