US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies with eyes on Fed meeting

NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday after data showed healthy growth in consumer spending but did little to remove uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve will end seven years of near-zero interest rates when it meets this week.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 228.89 points, or 1.4 percent, to 16,599.85, the S&P 500 gained 25.06 points, or 1.28 percent, to 1,978.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 54.76 points, or 1.14 percent, to 4,860.52. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)