US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies with eyes on Fed meeting

BlackRock says hired former UK finance minister Osborne as adviser
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday after data showed healthy growth in consumer spending but did little to remove uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve will end seven years of near-zero interest rates when it meets this week.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 228.89 points, or 1.4 percent, to 16,599.85, the S&P 500 gained 25.06 points, or 1.28 percent, to 1,978.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 54.76 points, or 1.14 percent, to 4,860.52. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
LIMA, Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Argentina launched a US$7bn two-part bond on Thursday, covering its planned dollar issuance for the year in one fell swoop on the back of more than US$21bn of orders.