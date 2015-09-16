US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up, led by energy shares

NEW YORK, Sept 16 Energy stocks pushed Wall
Street higher on Wednesday due to an almost 6-percent jump in
oil prices, but volume was light as many investors stayed on the
sidelines a day ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on
interest rates.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 139.16 points, or 0.84 percent, to
16,739.01, the S&P 500 gained 17.13 points, or 0.87
percent, to 1,995.22 and the Nasdaq Composite added
28.72 points, or 0.59 percent, to 4,889.24.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)