US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as Fed frets about global growth

Sept 18 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, a day after the Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates unchanged due to concerns over global economic growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 100.35 points, or 0.6 percent, to 16,574.39, the S&P 500 lost 11.93 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,978.27 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 65.79 points, or 1.34 percent, to 4,828.16. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)