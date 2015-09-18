US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as Fed frets about global growth

BRIEF-Bioptix enters agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation
* On Jan 18, entered agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation - SEC filing
Sept 18 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, a day after the Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates unchanged due to concerns over global economic growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 100.35 points, or 0.6 percent, to 16,574.39, the S&P 500 lost 11.93 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,978.27 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 65.79 points, or 1.34 percent, to 4,828.16. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
NEW YORK, Jan 20 A U.S. bankruptcy court judge granted Avaya Inc approval on Friday to tap $425 million of the $725 million loan proposed to carry the telecommunications company through its restructuring, funds the company said were essential to continue operations.
Jan 20 Merck & Co said it agreed to enter into a settlement and license agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd to resolve all global patent-infringement litigation related to its cancer drug, Keytruda.