版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 21日 星期一 21:34 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after post-Fed losses

Sept. 21U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, recovering some of their big losses last week when the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates near zero raised concerns about the health of the global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 79.31 points, or 0.48 percent, to 16,463.89, the S&P 500 gained 8.29 points, or 0.42 percent, to 1,966.32 and the Nasdaq composite added 28.20 points, or 0.58 percent, to 4,855.43. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐